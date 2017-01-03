Assange: Obama Is 'Obviously Trying To Delegitimize Trump'

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange believes that the Obama administration’s sanctions against Russia, and the constant repetition of the talking point that Putin is behind the leak of the DNC and Podesta emails is an ‘obvious’ attempt at deligitimizing Donald Trump.

“Why such a dramatic response? Well, the reason is obvious. They’re trying to delegitimize the Trump administration as it goes into the White House,” Assange said during an appearance on Fox News’s Hannity set to air on Tuesday evening.

Speaking from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Assange said that the obsession with blaming Russia boils down to the fact that “They are trying to say that President-elect Trump is not a legitimate president.”

“Our publications had wide uptake by the American people, they’re all true,” Assange noted. “But that’s not the allegation that’s being presented by the Obama White House.”

The whistleblower is adamant that the source of the leak, which Democrats contend cost Hillary Clinton the election, is “not a state party.”

Assange said he can say “with a thousand percent” confidence that Russia played no hand in the publicizing of the information.

“We can say, we have said, repeatedly that over the last two months that our source is not the Russian government and it is not a state party,” Assange told Hannity.

Wikileaks usually never even discusses the sources of its information, but Assange has made an exception this time owing to the fact that the Obama administration and the media is obsessing over the talking point of Russian government involvement.

While the campaign of delegitimization against Trump has been ongoing since his election victory, no evidence has been presented by the US government to bolster the assertion that Russia was involved with the email hack and leaks.

The latest analysis suggests that code previously identified by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation as being used by Russian intelligence services is actually an outdated malware developed by Ukrainians that is commonly available online.

The code, developed by WordFence, was designed to protect users of WordPress, and has been downloaded over 1 million times.

WordFence founder and CEO Mark Maunder noted that analysis shows that IP addresses that the DHS say are those of the hackers “belong to over 380 organizations and many of those organizations are well known website hosting providers from where many attacks originate.”

” There is nothing in the IP data that points to Russia specifically.” Maunder urged.

When asked if he believes that the email leak did throw the election to Trump, Assange replied eloquently.

“Did [WikiLeaks] change the outcome of the election? Who knows, it’s impossible to tell,” Assange said.

“But if it did, the accusation is that the true statements of Hillary Clinton and her campaign manager, John Podesta, and the DNC head Debbie Wasserman Schultz, their true statements is what changed the election.”