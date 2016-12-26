Assange praises Trump for bringing 'opportunities for change'

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says he had “mixed” feelings about the election’s outcome but offered praise for President-elect Donald Trump

In an interview with Italian newspaper la Republicca, Assange favorably compared Trump to rival Hillary Clinton, saying at least the president-elect was “not a DC insider.”

“He is part of the wealthy ruling elite of the United States, and he is gathering around him a spectrum of other rich people and several idiosyncratic personalities,” Assange said in the interview, which was first reported by the Guardian.

Assange suggested Trump’s incoming administration was a “weak structure,” but he noted that could create an opportunity for change in Washington.

“They do not by themselves form an existing structure, so it is a weak structure which is displacing and destabilizing the pre-existing central power network within DC,” he said.

