Assassination of Russian Ambassador Justified, Liberal Journalist Says

Image Credits: YAVUZ ALATAN/AFP/Getty Images.

A writer for the NY Daily News argued Tuesday that “justice was served” following the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov.

According to Gersh Kuntzman, the murder of Karlov at the hands of a Turkish police officer shouting, “Allahu akbar,” and, “Don’t forget Aleppo,” was not terrorism, but instead a noble act.

“As Vladimir Putin’s man in Turkey, Karlov was the public face of that murderous dictator’s war crimes around the globe and of oppression at home,” Kuntzman claims. “Andrei Karlov is the human embodiment of policies that deployed bunker busters to kill babies, sent fighter planes on scorched earth bombing runs that destroyed a whole city, aided Syrian madman Bashar al-Assad in his campaign that has killed hundreds of thousands, and even ordered attacks on UN aid workers.”

Kuntzman, who was “surprised his murder didn’t come months ago,” attempted to draw comparisons to the 1938 assassination of Ernst vom Rath, the Nazi ambassador to France.

“Like Karlov, Rath was the public face of atrocity — in this case, Adolf Hitler’s genocide, anti-Semitism and coming global aggression,” Kuntzman wrote, comparing Russia’s role in Syria to Hitler’s across multiple continents.

After receiving backlash for the controversial piece, Kuntzman further defended his position on social media, arguing that Karlov was a soldier – therefore shooting him in the back outside of a warzone was an appropriate move.

Other journalists drew parallels of their own, noting Kuntzman only months prior claimed to have acquired “PTSD” after firing an AR-15 rifle for the first time.

While the majority of world leaders condemned the shooting, Ukrainian MP Volodymyr Parasiuk expressed similar sentiments as Kuntzman by calling the shooter a “hero.”


