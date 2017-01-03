Associated Press Compares Trump’s Courier Proposal To Bin Laden’s

A Monday story from the Associated Press inexplicably likened President-elect Donald Trump’s idea to use couriers for sensitive information to the courier system Bin Laden used to keep himself hidden while maintaining command of his militants.

Trump floated the idea of a courier system Saturday in response to Russia’s purported cyber attempts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. Trump told reporters “it’s very important, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way, because I’ll tell you what, no computer is safe.”

The Associated Press then likened such a proposal to Bin-Laden’s system:

“The courier system Trump suggests is hardly foolproof, either. After the U.S. killed 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, administration officials said they had gleaned crucial information on his whereabouts by tracking the al-Qaida leader’s courier.”

It’s unclear if AP means to insinuate that Trump will one day go into hiding and rely on a courier system to mask his whereabouts while also running the United States.

The AP’s reporter did not respond to request for comment.