Asteroid Flies Across Russia's Ural Mountains And Humans Barely Had Any Warning

Scientists have previously stated that if an asteroid or meteor would fly near Earth, they would be able to detect it a few years out–however this week an asteroid flew over Russia with only two days notice.

The asteroid, which was dubbed 2017 AG3, was about the same size as the one that slammed into Chelyabinsk, Russia in 2013.

And while these flying objects aren’t necessarily large enough to obliterate life on Earth, or even in one city, they can still cause significant damage to human beings.

This typically occurs in the form of broken glass from buildings near the asteroid’s impact, which can injure lot of people at once.

This new asteroid didn’t actually hit the ground, but gave it a very close call when it flew 50% closer than where the moon lies in relation to Earth.

It is estimated it was between 35 and 111 feet wide, which would have done some real damage had it made impact.

Last month, the White House issued the National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Strategy, but it seems that we are not even remotely ready for an asteroid to make contact.

NASA states that they are very serious about asteroid threats, and recently wrote in a statement:

“Asteroid detection, tracking and defense of our planet is something that NASA, its interagency partners, and the global community take very seriously.”

Some scientists say that this event isn’t really all that uncommon and 38 more “near misses” are expected in the month of January alone.

But the thing about this asteroid was that it wasn’t expected at all.

Statistics state that NASA knows where 90% of large asteroids are on their trajectory around our galaxy, but who is accounting for the other 10%?

The White House does have a few plans in place should an asteroid headed straight for Earth be detected.

Some of these include sending missiles to destroy it before it can even graze our atmosphere.

But in order to do that, scientists must be aware that an asteroid is coming and they must be aware several years in advance in order to concoct a plan that can actually keep it from making impact.

This new breach just goes to show that we are totally unprepared.