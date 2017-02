In the hunt for life outside Earth, researchers have discovered 60 new planets orbiting stars near our solar system.

Among the new planets is a hot ‘super-Earth’, called Gliese 411b, which has a rocky surface and is located in the fourth nearest star system to the sun.

Researchers say that the planet demonstrates that ‘virtually all’ the nearest stars to the sun have planets orbiting them, and some of these ‘could be like Earth.’

