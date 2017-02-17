AUDIO: John McCain shares insider info with prankster posing as Ukrainian PM

For the second time in a week, a Russian comedian has released a prank call with a top member of the U.S. Congress.

“Hello Mr. Prime Minister, how are you?” Arizona Sen. John McCain told a man known as Vovan, who was posing as Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

After exchanging pleasantries, the prankster said he wanted to talk about U.S. sanctions on Russia.

McCain told him he was sending a letter to President Trump, urging him to send “lethal weapons” to Ukraine to fight Russia.

The senator told the prankster he would do “everything I can to be of assistance” to push Trump to support his country.

“I have to be very frank with my friend, the prime minister. I do not know what the president is going to do,” McCain said.

McCain said his allies in Congress would fight legislatively if Trump attempts to ease sanctions on Russia.

“I will keep you informed as I hear of the decisions being made by the White House. As you know, there’s a great deal of confusion now, but we will continue to advocate — including our Senate leader, Sen. McConnell — for maintaining sanctions and increasing sanctions,” McCain told the prankster.

“But I have to tell you, my friend, I cannot predict what this president will do. That’s why we must keep the pressure on.”

Earlier this week, Vovan posted on his Facebook page a similar conversation with California Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

The comedian, posing as Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, and Waters discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia and Donald Trump’s position on them.

He went on to tell Waters that he has “good relations with Ms. Clinton.”

