Australian Study: Back Pain Medication Does More Damage Than Good

Image Credits: diapicard/Pixabay.

Millions of Australians are wasting money on drugs for back pain that do more harm than good, a study has found.

Sydney researchers say patients taking commonly used non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are 2.5 times more likely to suffer from gastro-intestinal problems, such as stomach ulcers and bleeding.

Yet anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, offer “very limited” short-term pain relief, according to the study’s lead author associate professor Manuela Ferreira. “They do reduce the level of pain, but only very slightly, and arguably not of any clinical significance,” she said.

Read More


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Warning: Those With Faulty Heart Gene May Face Sudden Death

Warning: Those With Faulty Heart Gene May Face Sudden Death

Health
Comments
Mysterious Brain Disease Blamed on Lychees

Mysterious Brain Disease Blamed on Lychees

Health
Comments

Hawaii Is the Happiest State in the US for the Sixth Time in a Row

Health
Comments

Terminally Ill Applaud Trump’s Pledge to Change FDA Rules

Health
Comments

Chemicals Found in One Third of Fast Food Packaging

Health
Comments

Comments