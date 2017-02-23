Austria: Family of Iraqi Asylum Seekers 'gang raped drunk woman'

Nine asylum seekers from the same family have gone on trial in the Austrian capital Vienna accused of the New Year’s Eve 2015 gang rape of a 28-year-old German teacher.

Prosecutors charged the Iraqi men with ‘abuse of a defenceless person and rape in a very humiliating and agonising way for the victim.’

At the opening of the trial on Tuesday the court heard how the woman, identified only as Sabine K., was ‘blind drunk’ when she went with the men to an apartment.

Most of the men deny the charges but DNA from six of them was found in or on her body.

