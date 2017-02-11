Former Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was cut off Friday night during an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett immediately after he jokingly called the network “fake news.”

The awkward moment happened Friday when Burnett played a clip of President Donald Trump denying knowledge of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s alleged talks with a Russian ambassador.

“Well I don’t know. Maybe he [Trump] was watching CNN fake news,” Bernie jests attempting to mock Trump, before asking, “What do you think?”

“It was a joke!” the senator explains to a somewhat bewildered Burnett, but it was too late – the senator was cut off and he stopped receiving audio to his earpiece.

“Erin? Are we on?” Bernie asks.

“It looks like we’ve lost… connection with Senator Sanders,” Burnett attempts to recover.

The interview continued on the other side of a commercial break, but it was deleted from CNN’s “entire interview” upload.

In the past few weeks, the network has strongly objected to the term “fake news.”

Just the other day CNN anchor Chris Cuomo equated the term, invented by the left, to a racial denigration on par with the N-word.

But it seems President Donald Trump’s continual mocking of the “fake news” outlet has worn them down to the point they can’t take a joke.

To me, that makes it ten times funnier.