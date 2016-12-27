Backfire: Obama's Israel Slap Could Prompt U.S. to Leave U.N.

“Never let a crisis go to waste,” President Obama’s first chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel once famously advised Democrats.

Republicans look increasingly determined to now use that advice against Obama.

The president’s refusal to veto a United Nations resolution condemning Israeli settlements, documented in detail by WND on Friday, is now causing such a backlash, the move could stunningly backfire on the outgoing commander in chief.

Following Friday’s vote, there were immediate calls for the U.S. to defund the organization. By Monday, there was a rising tide of calls to use the vote as a reason for the U.S. to leave the U.N. altogether.

“We need to ditch this organization run by crazies and create one run by free nations,” former Rep. Steve Stockman told WND.

Read more