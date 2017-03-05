Barbra Streisand: 'Trump is Making Me Gain Weight'

“I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!” the singer tweeted on Saturday.

Barbra Streisand says Donald Trump is making her gain weight. The singer tweeted on Saturday that news involving Trump affects her morning routine.

Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017

Streisand’s comments come after Trump recently claims the Barack Obama administration wire tapped into his Trump Tower phones during the 2016 Presidential elections. The White House asked Congress to investigate the matter on Sunday.

Trump just accused Obama of tapping his phones. Seriously crazy times. Time for more pancakes. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017

