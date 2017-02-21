Barcelona police 'shoot at' driver of speeding truck full of gas cylinders 'driving at high speed near city centre'

Spanish police used gunfire to stop the driver of a truck laden with household gas canisters who was allegedly driving at high speed in the wrong direction near the city centre on Barcelona’s main ring road.

One policeman shot the lorry cab’s front window and brought the driver to a halt after a high-speed chase during which some of the gas containers had fallen off the trailer, with one person reported injured by a falling canister.

Police have said that the driver had stolen the vehicle and sped off, ignoring signals to stop. Finally, the lorry came to a halt after taking a slipway in the wrong direction.

According to La Vanguardia newspaper, the arrested man is a Swedish citizen, who has been taken to a hospital, although he is not seriously injured.

A police spokeswoman wouldn’t confirm the gunshots but said the driver was being interrogated.

Read more.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

The Russian Love Affair With Donald Trump Sours As The U.S. And Russia Move Toward War

The Russian Love Affair With Donald Trump Sours As The U.S. And Russia Move Toward War

World News
Comments
'Trump Was Right': Migrants Riot, Loot, Fight With Police And Set Cars On Fire In Sweden

‘Trump Was Right’: Migrants Riot, Loot, Fight With Police And Set Cars On Fire In Sweden

World News
Comments

SWEDEN RIOT: Police forced to shoot at protestors as violence erupts – yet PM is in denial

World News
Comments

France’s Le Pen cancels meet with Lebanon grand mufti after refusing to wear headscarf

World News
Comments

Culturally Enriched Malmo, Sweden is the Most Dangerous City in Western Europe

World News
Comments

Comments