Belgian Aristocratic Pedophile Ring Exposed!

A former child sex slave sold into a Belgian aristocratic paedophile ring where boys and girls were raped, tortured and murdered has revealed the horrors of her five years of abuse.

Anneke Lucas, 53, was sold into the murderous paedophile network in Belgium when she was just six years old in 1969.

Recalling her sickening abuse, she said: ‘I was raped many, many, many times. I don’t have any scars to show how many times I was raped.

Usually it was a full night and weekend and so I gathered I was raped for about six hours a week – 1,716 hours before I reached the age of 12.

It was around her sixth birthday she was taken to an orgy for the first time, in a castle.

She was used for an S&M show, chained up with an iron dog collar and made to eat human feces.

Afterwards, left lying there like a broken object, I felt so humiliated’, she said.

