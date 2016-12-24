Berlin Attack Victim’s Father: Thanks Merkel, I’ll Never Vote For You Again

The father of a man who was put in a coma after the truck attack in Berlin sent a harsh message to Chancellor Angela Merkel when he visited the attack site.

The parents visited the Christmas market where their son was badly injured Monday night. He is fighting for his life in a coma at a local hospital, and the father couldn’t hold back his anger toward Merkel during an interview with the Danish TV 2.

“We’re here because our son was seriously hurt here,” he said. “Thank you, Mrs. Merkel. I am never voting for you again and my family and friends won’t either.”

The man then storms out of the interview while his wife goes on.

“He works in Berlin but comes home to Wiesbaden during the weekends,” she said. “He was supposed to come home the day after [the attack].”

Anis Amri, the alleged attacker, was killed during a shootout with Italian police in Milan Friday morning. (RELATED: Berlin Attack Suspect Killed In Shootout With Italian Police [VIDEO])

Merkel admitted the government has failed to protect citizens when she commented on Amri’s death. She promised to “press hard” with examining if certain policies need to change.

“We will press ahead with examining whether certain state measures need to be changed,” Merkel said during a press conference Friday. “The Amri case raises lots of questions. Not only questions about the deed but also about the time leading up to it ever since he arrived in Germany.”