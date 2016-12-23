Chilling footage has emerged showing Berlin truck terrorist Anis Amri pledging allegiance to ISIS in a video released just hours after he was gunned down in a dramatic shoot-out with Italian police.

The Tunisian, on the run for four days after murdering 12 people in a lorry attack in Berlin, rants about ‘crusader’ airstrikes and vows to ‘slaughter infidels like pigs’ in the two-minute clip.

Hours before the video emerged, he was shot dead in Milan having pulled a gun from his backpack and screamed ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he shot at two police officers carrying out a routine ID check.

