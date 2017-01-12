Bernie Defies Dems: I'll Work With Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is bucking Democrat leadership by saying that he’s willing to work with President-elect Donald Trump on some issues.

When asked if there was “any opportunity” to work with Trump’s administration, Sanders told MSNBC’s Morning Joe, “I see some, sure.”

“I don’t think it makes sense to say we aren’t going to work in any way, in any form, with the Trump administration,” Sanders said. “Trump has talked appropriately about our collapsing infrastructure – our roads, bridges, and water systems.”

“If he is prepared to work with us on rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure, and creating millions of jobs, and doing it in a way that doesn’t privatize our infrastructure or give tax breaks to billionaires; yes, let’s work together.”

Sander’s comments are a real departure from Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s and other Dems’ stance.

“The only way we’re going to work with Trump is if he moves completely in our direction and abandons his Republican colleagues,” Schumer said last week. “90-95 percent of the time we’ll be holding his feet to the fire and holding him accountable.”

Sanders also noted that Trump is right in saying that US trade policy has become abysmal for the country due to globalist trade legislation like NAFTA and TPP.

“If he is prepared to work with us on a trade policy which works for the American worker, not just the CEO of large, multinational corporations, let’s work together in those areas,” he said.

These comments come after Sanders acknowledged earlier this week at a CNN town hall-style interview that Trump’s victory was “an extraordinary accomplishment.”

“And it talks about perseverance, it talks about very strong political instincts, it talks about a way to connect with people,” Sanders said. “So I give Donald Trump his due.”