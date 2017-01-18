Bernie Sanders Lectures Ex-SEAL Team 6 Member For Criticizing VA

President-elect Donald Trump’s interior secretary nominee Ryan Zinke was lectured by Sen. Bernie Sanders Tuesday over the quality of healthcare provided by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

During Zinke’s confirmation hearing, Sen. Sanders questioned the former Navy SEAL team 6 member on the state of healthcare in the Native American community.

“As bad as the VA is…” Zinke began.

As Zinke attempted to finish his point, Sanders, who has never served in the armed forces, interrupted to defend the government-run healthcare system.

“Some of us don’t accept that,” Sanders said.

The VA has been plagued by scandal in recent years concerning the coverup of massive waiting lists, which led to the death of numerous veterans, and an incident in which hundreds were infected or exposed to HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

As noted by the Washington Free Beacon, Sanders has repeatedly lashed out against any criticism of the VA.

“As the chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, the socialist senator attempted to explain away the deaths of patients as a Koch brothers conspiracy in May 2014,” the Beacon writes.

“There is, right now, as we speak, a concerted effort to undermine the VA,” Sanders said at the time.