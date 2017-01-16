Bikers For Trump Head to D.C. to Keep Peace

Patriots and veterans are riding their motorcycles en masse to Washington D.C., prepared to assist in keeping the peace at the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Fox and Friends on Monday morning, the group’s founder and chief organizer, Chris Cox, told show hosts that they plan to allow law enforcement to do their jobs to the fullest extent, but are also prepared to pitch in if necessary, explaining, “As patriots, we have to keep an eye on everybody, and we think Donald Trump would have us keep an eye on everybody.”

"As patriots, we have to keep an eye on everybody… " @BikersForTrump vows to defend Trump’s inauguration pic.twitter.com/JEcpMav8pM — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 16, 2017

Cox began the discussion by clarifying for viewers what a “biker” is, debunking the prototypical Hollywood depiction by pointing out that many are veterans, family-centric Americans from blue and white collar backgrounds, and Christians, such as Pastor Franklin Graham, a motorcycle enthusiast who rides from North Carolina to Alaska every year.

He went on to assure that the group’s primary reason for convening in the nation’s capital is to celebrate the victory of Trump and and his supporters, and usher in a new American era, but that if things go sideways, they will be prepared to assist in holding the line – even if it means defending the safety of peaceful protestors.

Fox host, Brian Kilmeade, noted that ‘protest groups’ have announced they have over 1,000 buses headed to D.C., and asked Cox what the plan is in the event of mayhem.

“First and foremost, we’re going to give law enforcement every opportunity to do their job,” he answered. “What people don’t understand is that a lot of these anarchists who are coming to town – they don’t like us any more than they like the Democrats, or any more than they like these women that are going to be marching and protesting.”

“We may even find ourselves trying to help fortify an area where some of these women are protesting Donald Trump.”

In a recent interview, Cox told Stuart Varney, “The bikers are certainly used to being outnumbered, and we are prepared to form a wall of meat, but we’re confident that law enforcement has learned their lessons in Chicago and Arizona, and if it’s anything like it was in Cleveland, they’re going to have things under control.”

Bikers For Trump had a detectable presence at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last summer, but law and order was upheld adeptly due to expert coordination and execution by police and other security agencies, as well as a complete failure by AstroTurf radical factions to ignite their planned chaos.

Thank you to Chris Cox and Bikers for Trump – Your support has been amazing. I will never forget. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2016

https://twitter.com/AgentSergeevna/status/820811964188213249

Militant communists and anarchists have vowed to disrupt the ‘peaceful transfer of power,’ with a group calling itself #DisruptJ20 declaring on its website, “We call on all people of good conscience to join in disrupting the ceremonies. If Trump is to be inaugurated at all, let it happen behind closed doors, showing the true face of the security state Trump will preside over.”

A similar group, spearheaded by domestic terrorist, Bill Ayers, calls itself ‘Refuse Fascism’ and states, “Our anger must now become massive resistance—before Donald Trump is inaugurated and has the full reins of power in his hands. Should we fail to rise with determination and daring in our millions now to stop this, the consequences for humanity will be disastrous.”

For more information on how to support/join Bikers For Trump, go HERE.

Facebook: Dan Lyman