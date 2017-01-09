The incident, which was the sixth mass shooting in the U.S. so far this year, reportedly began after the suspect retrieved a pistol from his checked case, went to the bathroom to load it, and opened fire inside baggage claim.

But just last week, Florida lawmakers began rallying support for SB 140, a state bill that would repeal laws which, among other things, ban guns in airport terminals like the one where the shooting occurred.

If passed, the legislation would allow those with concealed carry licenses to bring guns into passenger terminals.


