Bitcoin Plummets Over 23 Percent after Nearing All-time High as 'volatile little bubble' Bursts

Image Credits: Antana | Flickr.

Bitcoin tanked as much as 23 percent Thursday afternoon after nearing an all-time high earlier in the trading day.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded as low as $887.47, down from the day’s high of $1,153.02, according to CoinDesk data. The high for the day was just shy of $1,165.89 set on November 30, 2013. The price has recovered somewhat from the day’s low to about $973.89 at the time of publication.

However, bitcoin beat its high on some other cryptocurrency exchanges. Whereas CoinDesk’s price index takes into account many different bitcoin exchanges – individual exchanges, where users can trade bitcoin, noted their own highest prices were exceeded. Among these were one of China’s biggest and most liquid exchanges, BTC China.

Industry experts said the rapid rally in bitcoin created a little bubble which is now bursting but the long-term prospects are still positive.

