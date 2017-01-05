Bitcoin Plummets Over 23 Percent after Nearing All-time High as 'volatile little bubble' Bursts

Bitcoin tanked as much as 23 percent Thursday afternoon after nearing an all-time high earlier in the trading day.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded as low as $887.47, down from the day’s high of $1,153.02, according to CoinDesk data. The high for the day was just shy of $1,165.89 set on November 30, 2013. The price has recovered somewhat from the day’s low to about $973.89 at the time of publication.