Bitter Democrats Remain Seated, Sullen During Tribute to Slain SEAL

High-ranking Democrat Party members showed their true colors throughout President Trump’s historic address to Congress, but their lowest moment came during a moving tribute to a fallen Navy SEAL in which they refused to participate.

In what many are calling the defining moment of Trump’s greatest speech to date, special operator William ‘Ryan’ Owens, and his widow, Carryn, were honored with over two minutes of standing applause by nearly the entire audience – except for these folks:

As television cameras panned the room during an ovation that lasted over 90 seconds, it briefly captured this scene, exposing a horde of Democrats who remained seated and sullen as everyone else paid tribute.

The bitter sitters included party ‘leaders’ Nancy Pelosi, Keith Ellison, and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

Their sentiment was reinforced on Twitter by former Hillary Clinton staffer, Dan Grilo, who called Mrs. Owens an “idiot” in a Tweet that he later deleted before privatizing his account after a torrent of backlash.

Grilo was not the only leftist on Twitter to lob insults and hateful rhetoric at Mrs. Owens, President Trump, and the moment as a whole, as Daily Caller has reported on extensively.

Even Mrs. Owens herself stood to honor her husband, mouthing the words, “I love you, baby” to the heavens as tears streamed down her face.

Trump spoke directly to her as he praised her husband and acknowledged his sacrifice.

“We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens, the widow of a U.S. Navy special operator, Senior Chief William ‘Ryan’ Owens. Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation,” Trump said.

“I just spoke to our great General Mattis, just now, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, ‘Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemy.’ Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity,” he continued. “For as the Bible teaches us, ‘there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.’”

“Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country and for our freedom, and we will never forget Ryan.”

Even CNN’s Van Jones, a vehement Trump objector, sincerely praised the president and called the homage “extraordinary:”

"He became President of the United States in that moment. Period." @VanJones68 on Trump honoring a Navy SEAL's widow https://t.co/NrIBVZvgRT — CNN (@CNN) March 1, 2017

“He became President of the United States in that moment. Period. There are a lot of people who have a lot of reason to be frustrated with him, to be fearful of him. But that was one of the most extraordinary moments you’ve ever seen in American politics. Period. And he did something extraordinary.”

The night was filled with shocking displays of sadistic callousness, including Democrats booing the president’s announcement that his administration will be giving a ‘VOICE’ to American victims of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

Democrats have lost over 1,000 seats at the state and federal levels since 2009, and they’ve paved the way to lose plenty more as their party slides into oblivion.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter