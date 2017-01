U.S. Treasury and Mint officials have announced that for the first time in American history Lady Liberty will be portrayed as an African American woman.

Treasury & Mint officials unveiled the 2017 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin! https://t.co/HkfcPN5Enq #USMint225 @USTreasury pic.twitter.com/0ShGHPn5oF — United States Mint (@usmint) January 12, 2017

The coin celebrates the U.S. Treasury and Mint’s 225th anniversary and is valued at $100.

The 24-karat gold coin will be released in April.