Video footage from a town hall meeting shows an African-American Trump supporter passionately slamming sanctuary cities as a racist assault on the black community.

“Sanctuary cities are racist – black communities have been destroyed by illegal immigration,” says the woman, adding that the situation called for a “second civil rights movement.”

Tracing her ancestry back to slave ships, the woman said, “I’m not going anywhere….sanctuary cities are racist, all the jobs are going to illegals….that is wrong, you’re not going to be allowed to get away with it….the black community has been destroyed by racist illegal immigration and we’re not gonna have it.”

“When my people do a crime, they get three strikes, your people do a crime, they get amnesty, they get benefits and they’re not paying taxes,” she added.

“Thank God for Trump, thank God for Sessions and you should be ashamed of yourselves, how dare you?” roared the woman, questioning why illegals were allowed to claim benefits for people living back in Mexico, while her own family members struggled in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Trump has threatened to cut off federal funds to so-called “sanctuary cities” that prevent law enforcement from apprehending illegal aliens. Polls show that 56 per cent of Hispanics support Trump’s policy of deporting illegal immigrants with criminal records.

President Trump’s promise that he would help the inner cities and get back jobs that illegals have taken away from African-Americans is one of the reasons why Trump outperformed previous Republican candidates.

He beat Romney’s share of the black vote by 7 points also did better than Romney with Latinos by a margin of 8 points.

Polls found that 58.5 percent of Hispanic voters supported Donald Trump’s immigration policy compared to 32.9 percent for failed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.