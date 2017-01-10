Bomber in Truck Full of Explosives Kills 10 at Egypt Security Post

A suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into an Egyptian security checkpoint outside a police building in northern Sinai on Monday morning – killing at least 10 people and wounding 22, officials have said.

The attacker drove a white rubbish truck packed with explosives into the checkpoint before security forces shot dead the driver and safely detonated the bomb.

Footage released by the Egyptian Interior Ministry showed the driver slumped over the truck’s steering wheel after being shot.

The vehicle was stolen days earlier and had been modified with built in metal plates to enforce the truck.

