Bomber in Truck Full of Explosives Kills 10 at Egypt Security Post

Image Credits: twitter, AJENews.

A suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into an Egyptian security checkpoint outside a police building in northern Sinai on Monday morning – killing at least 10 people and wounding 22, officials have said.

The attacker drove a white rubbish truck packed with explosives into the checkpoint before security forces shot dead the driver and safely detonated the bomb.

Footage released by the Egyptian Interior Ministry showed the driver slumped over the truck’s steering wheel after being shot.

The vehicle was stolen days earlier and had been modified with built in metal plates to enforce the truck.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Russia Airstrikes, US Raids Target Islamic State In Syria

Russia Airstrikes, US Raids Target Islamic State In Syria

World at War
Comments
How China Wins the South China Sea War Without Firing a Shot

How China Wins the South China Sea War Without Firing a Shot

World at War
Comments

Kremlin: Russia-U.S. relations can improve despite sanctions

World at War
Comments

Bomb Threats Reported at Jewish Community Centers In Six States, U.K.

World at War
Comments

India Offers Missile to Vietnam Amid South China Sea Dispute

World at War
Comments

Comments