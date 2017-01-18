Bombmaker Bill Ayers Celebrates Obama’s Clemency For Bombmaker Oscar López Rivera

Bill Ayers, the Weather Underground bombmaker, celebrated Tuesday after his old Chicago friend Barack Obama commuted the federal prison sentence of Oscar López Rivera, another bombmaking terrorist.

Rivera was sentenced to 55 years in prison in 1981 on charges of seditious conspiracy, robbery, and transportation of firearms and explosives charges.

He was a member of the Marxist Puerto Rican nationalist group Fuerzas Armadas de Liberación Nacional, or FALN. The group carried out around 130 bombings across the U.S. from the mid-1970s to early-1980s, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

FALN’s most notorious attack was carried out in 1975 at the Francous Tavern in Manhattan. Four people were killed in the bombing.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Miami Beach Man used Social Media for Trump Death Threat, Police Say

Miami Beach Man used Social Media for Trump Death Threat, Police Say

Hot News
Comments
NBC Thugs Beat Anti-Clinton Protestor Wearing Rape T-Shirt

NBC Thugs Beat Anti-Clinton Protestor Wearing Rape T-Shirt

Hot News
Comments

Roger Stone: John Lewis Should Apologize To Transformational President Donald Trump

Hot News
Comments

Snoop Dogg Dares ‘Uncle Tom-A** N*ggas’ To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration [VIDEO]

Hot News
Comments

Majority Say Trump Would Have Won Regardless of Russian Election Hacking

Hot News
Comments

Comments