Bombmaker Bill Ayers Celebrates Obama’s Clemency For Bombmaker Oscar López Rivera

Bill Ayers, the Weather Underground bombmaker, celebrated Tuesday after his old Chicago friend Barack Obama commuted the federal prison sentence of Oscar López Rivera, another bombmaking terrorist.

Oscar Lopez freed!

Chelsea Manning out!!!

Great news! Joy an Justice!

Free Leonard!

Pardon Ethel!

Keep rolling! — Bill Ayers (@WilliamAyers) January 17, 2017

Rivera was sentenced to 55 years in prison in 1981 on charges of seditious conspiracy, robbery, and transportation of firearms and explosives charges.

He was a member of the Marxist Puerto Rican nationalist group Fuerzas Armadas de Liberación Nacional, or FALN. The group carried out around 130 bombings across the U.S. from the mid-1970s to early-1980s, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

FALN’s most notorious attack was carried out in 1975 at the Francous Tavern in Manhattan. Four people were killed in the bombing.

