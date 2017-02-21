Bombshell: Major Ad Agency Suspends Infowars Over Support For Trump

Major advertising agency AdRoll has suspended its syndication of Infowars product ads across millions of websites and platforms due to our support for Donald Trump.

A letter sent to Infowars explaining the decision cites the “political content” of our website as the reason for the suspension.

The letter also implies that the suspension is related to the “fake news” witch hunt that has been spearheaded by the mainstream media, citing “potentially sensitive information” that is not accurate.

The company has violated its agreement with Infowars and this represents a direct, politically motivated attack on our funding with a potential revenue loss of around $3 million dollars a year.

The letter also mentions the The Network Advertising Initiative, an industry regulator set up to protect user privacy. The letter does not provide a single example of where Infowars has harmed user privacy.

“When all these big corporations get together and create blacklists of who they want to ban, it’s clearly racketeering,” said Alex Jones in response to the suspension.

AdRoll will undoubtedly claim that it can suspend agreements with whoever it likes, but the clear discriminatory nature of the decision is based on false and defamatory “fake news” lists that have already been debunked.

These McCarthyite blacklists are being used by the establishment media to push for censorship of their competition by strangling our funding.

Infowars will immediately be exploring all legal avenues to fight back against this defamatory and discriminatory attack on our organization.

Read the letter in full below.

I apologize for the lack of communication here prior to pausing campaigns. Infowars has been flagged by the AdRoll Policy team and, as a result, campaigns suspended. In an effort to protect the privacy of our site visitors, our partner ad networks as well as the National Advertising Initiative (NAI) have strict policies that prohibit retargeting user segments based off of potentially sensitive information. All content on your website should be relevant, accurate, informative, and up to date. Any claims should be easily verifiable. We are not able to promote websites that intentionally misrepresent their business or use any tactic to falsely enhance reputation or misrepresent actual offerings. Furthermore, all political content should focus on the merits of the candidate, and political messaging should not target special interests or groups, or imply affiliations. This is in line with the policies of both AdRoll and our partner ad networks policies. Given the nature of retargeting, and that we are targeting customers with ads that have directly visited your website we must ensure that we are always abiding by these policies and upholding such standards to ensure the confidentiality of our customers. Our policy center explicitly states these policies and a link can be found here. Since your account was flagged, we are no longer able to run campaigns for your site and have now gone ahead and suspended the campaigns. I am sorry not to have better news for you today but hope that you can understand. Please consider this review final. Let me know if you have any questions.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.