Boom: Trump Eyes 10% Spending Cuts, 20% Slash of Federal Workers

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Making good on a promise to slash government, President-elect Trump has asked his incoming team to pursue spending and staffing cuts.

Insiders said that the spending reductions in some departments could go as high as 10 percent and staff cuts to 20 percent, numbers that would rock Washington if he follows through.

At least two so-called “landing teams” in Cabinet agencies have relayed the call for cuts as part of their marching orders to shrink the flab in government.

The cuts would target discretionary spending, not mandated programs such as Medicare or Social Security, the sources said.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

German-based BAYER to add 3,000 jobs in US

German-based BAYER to add 3,000 jobs in US

Economy
Comments
Audit: Federal Government Remains on Unsustainable Fiscal Path

Audit: Federal Government Remains on Unsustainable Fiscal Path

Economy
Comments

Obama Pushes $111.2 BILLION In ‘Midnight’ Regs In 5 Days

Economy
Comments

WINNING: GM, Walmart, Amazon Announce New Jobs Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration

Economy
Comments

Banks Are Getting Battered

Economy
Comments

Comments