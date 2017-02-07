Border Patrol Agents Arrest Mexican Man Just 3 Days After he was Deported

Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican man Saturday near Hidalgo — just three days after the federal government deported him.

Agents arrested Ignacio Arreola-Mendoza near Hidalgo, according to the federal criminal complaint against him. The federal government deported Arreola on Feb. 1 through Brownsville.

“The Defendant claims to have illegally entered the United States on February 4, 2017, near Hidalgo, Texas,” according to the criminal complaint.

On Dec. 2, 2015, Arreola was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the criminal complaint. It wasn’t immediately clear why Arreola didn’t serve the full sentence.

