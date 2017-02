US border patrol agents have found a medieval-style catapult mounted on the border wall with Mexico, designed to launch bundles of drugs into the US.

The device was discovered last week, southeast of Tucson, Arizona, when agents spotted a group of men scattering as they approached.

A closer look turned up two bundles of cannabis weighing a combined 47lb (21kg), which had yet to be launched.

The catapult was dismantled on the Mexican side. No arrests were made.

Read more