Brazilian Town Embraces Universal Income Experiment

Image Credits: Rafael Fabres/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Does being handed money every month — no strings attached — sound attractive? The residents of a small town in Brazil are finding out.

Governments and think-tanks around the world are increasingly fascinated by the idea of a universal basic income, where citizens are given cash to spend as they want.

In Marica, a seaside town of about 150,000 people near Rio de Janeiro, the left-wing municipal government has spent the last year finding out how it works.

“We are a laboratory for the Brazilian left,” says Washington Quaqua, who introduced the experiment as mayor in December 2015 before stepping down. He was replaced by another candidate from the leftist Workers’ Party, Fabiano Horta.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Report: North Korea Assassinates Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother in Malaysia

Report: North Korea Assassinates Kim Jong Un’s Half-Brother in Malaysia

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
UK 'Stop Trump state visit' Petition Rejected

UK ‘Stop Trump state visit’ Petition Rejected

World News
Comments

Athens to Allow First Mosque Since Driving Out Ottomans

World News
Comments

Russian Insiders Fear Washington Establishment Will Assassinate Trump

World News
Comments

PARIS ERUPTS IN VIOLENCE: Many streets are NO-GO ZONES as five suburbs in flames

World News
Comments

Comments