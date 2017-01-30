Breaking: Boy Scouts Will Now Allow Transgender Children

The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that transgender children who identify as male will be permitted to enroll in their boys-only programs.

According to a statement from the organization, eligibility now depends only on whether the child or parent chooses ‘male’ as the gender on enrollment applications – removing previous policy that required the child to rely on the gender from their birth certificate.

“For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs,” Boy Scouts of America communications director Effie Delimarkos said in a statement. “However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.”

“Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application.”

As noted by Reuters, the group voted in 2013 to remove a ban on openly gay scouts before lifting its ban on gay adult leaders in 2015.


