Breaking: Bradley/Chelsea Manning Pardoned

Alex Jones gives his take on President Obama’s pardoning of Chelsea Manning.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump Jobs Boom Continues Before Inauguration Day

Trump Jobs Boom Continues Before Inauguration Day

U.S. News
Comments
John Kerry to Skip Trump Inauguration

John Kerry to Skip Trump Inauguration

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul Doubles Down: Someone Needs To Go To Jail For Fake Trump Leaks

U.S. News
Comments

DC: ‘Full-Scale Panic’ Setting In On Eve Of Trump Presidency

U.S. News
Comments

Protester tries setting self on fire outside Donald Trump’s D.C. hotel: ‘We have a dictator that has been elected’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments