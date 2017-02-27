Breaking: Bullet Points of Trump’s Congressional Address Given to Infowars

Donald Trump will deliver his first congressional address Tuesday, February 28, and Infowars has exclusive details regarding what the 45th president plans to discuss.

Here’s a point-by-point preview of what the president will address during his speech tomorrow before a Joint Session of Congress, as relayed to Infowars:

• One by one, President Trump has been checking off the promises he made to the American people. He’s doing what he said he was going to do.

• In Tuesday night’s speech, he will lay out an optimistic vision for the country that crosses the traditional lines of party, race and socioeconomic status. It will invite Americans of all backgrounds to come together in the service of a stronger, brighter future for our nation.

• All Americans share a desire for safe communities for themselves and their families. All Americans want their children to have access to good schools. And all Americans deserve good jobs that allow them to prosper and dream. For far too many people – “the forgotten men and women” – these fundamental desires have been out of reach for too long.

• The President will lay out the concrete steps he has already taken to make the American Dream possible for all of our people.

• He will talk about how he wants to work with Congress to pass a bold agenda. That will include:

– Tax and regulatory reform to get relief to hardworking Americans and American businesses.

– Making the workplace better for working parents.

– Saving American families from the disaster of Obamacare.

– Making sure every child in America has access to a good education.

– A great rebuilding of the American military.

– Fulfilling our commitments to our veterans and making sure they have access to the care they need.

• It will be a speech addressed to ALL Americans AS Americans—not to a coalition of special interests and minor issues.

• Americans can expect a speech that is grounded firmly in solving real problems for real people. How can we make sure that every American who needs a good job can get one? How can we get kids who are trapped in failing schools into a better school? How we can keep gangs and drugs and violent crime out of their neighborhoods?

• The President will reach out to Americans living in the poorest and most vulnerable communities, and let them know that help is on the way.

• He will also speak to the daily challenges of the Middle Class.

• He will look to the future and talk about what we can achieve if we come together.

• Finally, he will call on Congress to act. He is eager to partner with lawmakers to fix our problems and build on this renewed American spirit.

It should be noted this was not a leak, but was given directly to Infowars.

Tune in Tuesday, February 28, for live Infowars coverage of the president’s address.