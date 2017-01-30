Skip to content
http://stream-mp3.infowars.com:80/;
No HTML5 audio playback capabilities for this browser. Use
Chrome Browser!
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Breaking: Democrats Admit to Using 3 Million Illegals to Steal Election
Non-citizens used by Democratic party
Alex Jones | Infowars.com -
January 30, 2017
Comments
Mainstream media continues to push narrative that Trump lied about illegals voting.
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP
Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.
Related Articles
Farage: Trump Elected to Protect America From ISIS
Hot News
Comments
ABC Cuts Footage of Iraqi Detained At Airport Saying He Likes Trump
Hot News
Comments
VIDEO: Voter Fraud Compilation
Hot News
Comments
Roger Stone’s ‘The Making of the President 2016’: How Donald Trump Rode the Wave of Alternate Media to Become President
Hot News
Comments
Pornhub’s female audience disappears for Women’s March
Hot News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.