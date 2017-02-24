Infowars reporter Millie Weaver discusses developments regarding an ongoing coup against President Donald Trump with renowned code breaker and former intelligence advisor Louis Buff Parry.

Weaver and Parry discuss a recent Tucker Carlson interview with former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright who reveals insider information which confirms a rogue group within the U.S. intelligence community is withholding sensitive information from President Trump in what appears to be part of a coup against POTUS to remove him from office.

Parry goes over possible ways the Trump administration could stop the coup within the powers allotted to him by way of the Constitution and Executive Orders.