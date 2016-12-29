Alex Jones reveals the globalists plan to escalate tensions with Russia to start a global conflict.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

The "Fake News Police" Have Arrived!

The “Fake News Police” Have Arrived!

Special Reports
Comments
Americans Unimpressed with Obama's 'Legacy' UN Resolution

Americans Unimpressed with Obama’s ‘Legacy’ UN Resolution

Special Reports
Comments

Obama’s Christmas Gift To America

Special Reports
Comments

Will 2017 Be The Year Your Smart Home Is Hacked?

Special Reports
Comments

Media Elites Smear Trump With Russian Interference Lie

Special Reports
Comments

Comments