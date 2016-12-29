Latin America has become a hotbed of Islamic terrorism, with Isis and Hezbollah operating freely as they recruit and raise money.

Spain’s Defense Ministry says they simply aren’t equipped to contain Islamic terrorist groups that are operating freely in Latin America.

Groups like ISIS are recruiting soldiers and raising money, mostly under the radar.

The money they raise goes to finance terrorist activities in other countries, mainly the United States, according to the Defense Ministry’s new report which states:

Latin America represents an important region for Islamic radicalism because conditions enable the free, almost undetectable, movement of their members throughout the region.


