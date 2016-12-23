Alex Jones breaks down former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich’s comments that Trump may not keep promise to “drain the swamp” as Gingrich admits he was wrong a day after Jones called out his lies.

There is a nationwide attack taking place on Trump and the rise of nationalism, and freedom loving Americans have to combat the lies and manipulations being pushed by the mainstream media and the alligators of DC.

