Brexit: UK's EU Ambassador QUITS after Facing Major Backlash Over 'gloomy' Warnings about EU Divorce

Theresa May’s Brexit plans were thrown into chaos today after Britain’s ambassador to the EU unexpectedly quit.

Sir Ivan Rogers shocked staff this afternoon by announcing his decision to step down from his post early, despite his role being crucial in Britain’s divorce from the EU.

Brexit supporters welcomed his premature departure, which was due for November, and called for the Prime Minister to replace the Europhile with a more ‘optimistic’ diplomat.

They had launched a scathing attack on his ‘gloomy pessimism’ about Brexit last month, when he warned it could take Britain a decade to strike a new trade deal with Europe and even that could collapse if EU member states refused to ratify it.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

EU Creating ‘Fake News’ Watchdogs for Upcoming Elections

EU Creating ‘Fake News’ Watchdogs for Upcoming Elections

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
60 Dead, Hundreds Escape in Brazil Prison Riot

60 Dead, Hundreds Escape in Brazil Prison Riot

World News
Comments

Brits Fear Civil War, Riots if Brexit Not Delivered

World News
Comments

Washington Post latest blunder proves fake news is fine… if it involves Russia

World News
Comments

Syrian Refugee Arrested After Seeking €180,000 From ISIS To Drive Truck Bombs Into European Crowds

World News
Comments

Comments