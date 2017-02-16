Brilliant – Today Illegal Aliens Voluntarily Self-Identify Throughout America – #DayWithoutImmigrants

Some people say the liberal mind is predisposed toward stupidity, or at least stupid behavior. Perhaps that’s a little too harsh; however, the plan for today is definitely an example of not quite thinking things through to – ‘the unintended consequences‘.

There is a social justice action taking place today, Thursday February 16th, and being widely promoted. –Media Report Here–

Essentially the objective is for all illegal aliens not to go to their jobs; it’s called “A Day Without Immigrants” and it has its very own hashtag – SEE HERE -.

Here’s some promotional material, flyers being distributed, to explain the gist of the plan:

So the approach is to call out sick (or something) from work, and just don’t show up.

However, has anyone stopped to think that by participating in this program they are just outing themselves as illegal aliens, which means illegal employees to their employers?

Any employer who wondered whether or not their staff may contain employees who gained jobs due to false papers, only needs to look at those employees who don’t show up to work today.

But illegals are not stupid. Living a life as an illegal alien actually creates a social outlook like a radar keenly aware of any situation that might leave you in a position of compromise; so I’m doubtful this movement will have too much success except in the areas where the illegal aliens already feel inoculated from (ICE) police action, ie. sanctuary cities etc.

However, in non-sanctuary areas this type of self-exposing activity is also self defeating in that participation makes it ridiculously easy to identify illegal alien workers.

Participating in this movement is like putting a big sticker on your forehead saying:

“Please Deport Me” !

Duh.

The unintended downside is actually far greater than what it might seem from a high level; but we’re intentionally not going that far in the weeds to talk about it. Anyone who has employed illegal aliens will understand what is possible.

Suffice to say, this is a stark representative example of how Limo-Liberals and Social Justice Warriors clutching their $10 lattes can come up with a program that is just about the stupidest thing ever imagined, yet we can easily picture dozens of idiotic Limo-liberals high-fiving themselves over the brilliance of such a plan.

No wonder “it takes a village“…. They need more villages to contain the magnitude of their idiots.