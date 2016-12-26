British futurist in charge of US cryogenic facility reveals plans to freeze his own head

A British ‘futurist’ in charge of one of the world’s largest cryogenic facilities has compared himself to Leonardo Da Vinci, saying it is just a matter of time before science advances to the point where preserved bodies can be revived after death.

Dr Max More, who was born in Bristol and went to Oxford University, also revealed he has plans to preserve just his head in the future, saying “the rest of my body is replaceable”.

He is the President and CEO of Alcor Life Extension Foundation, in Scottsdale, Arizona – a facility which began storing bodies in 1982.

Earlier this year, a 14-year-old girl who died of cancer became the youngest Briton to be cryogenically frozen in the hope she can be “woken up” and cured in the future after winning a landmark court case.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, arrived at the only other crypto-preservation facility in the US, the Cryonics Institute in Michigan, at the end of October. She is their 143rd patient.

“It’s an unusual job to be running a cryonics organisation,” said Dr More earlier this year in a documentary by Galactic Public Archives.

