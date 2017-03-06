British Secretary of Defense Blasts Plot to Create EU Army

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon today blasted the EU’s plot to create its own army and urged it to back off.

The Cabinet heavyweight described a euro force as “unnecessary” as he arrived in Brussels for crunch talks with EU defence ministers this morning.

He strongly implied that Britain is set to oppose the creation of such an army, which is backed by some member states including Germany.

Mr. Fallon made the remarks as he jetted into the Belgian capital for a meeting of the EU foreign affairs council.

There ministers are set to discuss the implementation of the EU’s much-vaunted ‘Global Strategy’ on defence and security.

Eurocrats have repeatedly insisted that the policy is not a military power grab, but critics say it will create a Brussels army by the back door.

