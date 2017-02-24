BUCHANAN: Is Secession a Solution to Cultural War?

Image Credits: Wiki.

As the culture war is about irreconcilable beliefs about God and man, right and wrong, good and evil, and is at root a religious war, it will be with us so long as men are free to act on their beliefs.

Yet, given the divisions among us, deeper and wider than ever, it is an open question as to how, and how long, we will endure as one people.

After World War II, our judicial dictatorship began a purge of public manifestations of the “Christian nation” that Harry Truman said we were.

In 2009, Barack Obama retorted, “We do not consider ourselves to be a Christian nation.” Secularism had been enthroned as our established religion, with only the most feeble of protests.

One can only imagine how Iranians or Afghans would deal with unelected judges moving to de-Islamicize their nations. Heads would roll, literally.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

MSM Panics Over Comment Sections

MSM Panics Over Comment Sections

U.S. News
Comments
Fake News: Media Says Trump Supporters Waved Russian Flags at CPAC, Omit Fact it's a Prank

Fake News: Media Says Trump Supporters Waved Russian Flags at CPAC, Omit Fact it’s a Prank

U.S. News
Comments

University of Washington Declares Proper Grammar Is Racist

U.S. News
Comments

Chicago Just Had Its Deadliest Day of 2017, Already Outpacing Last Year

U.S. News
Comments

‘Today’ staffer leaked infamous Trump tape that ruined Billy Bush: sources

U.S. News
Comments

Comments