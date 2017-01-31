Budweiser Claims Super Bowl Immigration Ad Not Anti-Trump

Macro-brew beer conglomerate Anheuser-Busch has produced a pro-immigration commercial intended to be aired during Super Bowl Sunday.

The multi-million dollar, minute-long ad follows the journey of German immigrant Aldophus Busch, who arrives during a chaotic 19th century America.

The Busch character is shoved and berated by old-timey Americans, who tell him, “You’re not wanted here,” and, “Go back home.”

Even though the ad addresses a timely, hot-button national issue, Budweiser bosses claim they didn’t intend it as political commentary.

“It’s true, Adolphus Busch made an incredible journey to this country, and that’s really what this is about,” Budweiser VP Ricardo Marques told AdWeek. “It’s about his vision, his dream, everything that he doest to achieve that.”

“Even though it happened in the 1850s, it’s a story that is super relevant today. That’s what we’re honing in on; it’s the pursuit, the effort, the passion, the drive, the hard work, the ambition, that’s really what this is about more than anything else.”

Asked if the commercial was a political statement against President Donald Trump’s hardline stance on immigration and border control, the vp alleged that was not their intent.

“There’s really no correlation with anything else that’s happening in the country,” Marques says. “We believe this is a universal story that is very relevant today because probably more than any other period in history today the world pulls you in different directions, and it’s never been harder to stick to your guns.”

AdWeek reports the AB InBev subsidiary is spending about $15 million producing and promoting the ad, which they hope will re-crown them the “King of Beers.”

On a side note Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch’s flagship lager beer, receives an “awful” rating of 58 out of 100 on the online beer review site BeerAdvocate.com.