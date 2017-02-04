Bureaucrats Attempting to Sabotage Trump with Leaks

Many of the 2.7 million bureaucrats employed by the federal government oppose President Donald Trump’s policies and are actively attempting to sabotage his agenda.

That sabotage comes in several forms, from secretly circulating emails among fellow ideologically committed members of the federal bureaucracy plotting strategy, to working behind the scenes with Democratic legislators to create out-of-the ordinary bureaucratic actions, to leaking confidential documents to the press.

Philip K. Howard, chairman of Common Good, “a nonpartisan reform coalition that believes individual responsibility, not rote bureaucracy, must be the organizing principle of government” is recommending President Trump beat these efforts to sabotage his agenda through an executive order to “replace the current system.”

Howard “argues that the civil service system, as currently structured, deprives the President of his executive power under Article II of the Constitution,” Common Good said in a statement released on Monday.

