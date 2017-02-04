Bureaucrats Attempting to Sabotage Trump with Leaks

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Many of the 2.7 million bureaucrats employed by the federal government oppose President Donald Trump’s policies and are actively attempting to sabotage his agenda.

That sabotage comes in several forms, from secretly circulating emails among fellow ideologically committed members of the federal bureaucracy plotting strategy, to working behind the scenes with Democratic legislators to create out-of-the ordinary bureaucratic actions, to leaking confidential documents to the press.

Philip K. Howard, chairman of Common Good, “a nonpartisan reform coalition that believes individual responsibility, not rote bureaucracy, must be the organizing principle of government” is recommending President Trump beat these efforts to sabotage his agenda through an executive order to “replace the current system.”

Howard “argues that the civil service system, as currently structured, deprives the President of his executive power under Article II of the Constitution,” Common Good said in a statement released on Monday.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

BuzzFeed sued over its publication of uncorroborated Trump dossier

BuzzFeed sued over its publication of uncorroborated Trump dossier

U.S. News
Comments
Look Who Funds The Group Behind The Call To Arms At Milo’s Berkeley Event

Look Who Funds The Group Behind The Call To Arms At Milo’s Berkeley Event

U.S. News
Comments

Robert De Niro Still Wants To Punch Trump In The Face

U.S. News
Comments

NYU Professor Curses Out NYPD For Not Beating Speaker She Disagrees With

U.S. News
Comments

Democrats Are Organizing A Coup Against Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Comments