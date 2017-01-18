Bush 41 Can't Make Inauguration, Tells Trump Sitting Outside Could 'put me six feet under'

Image Credits: Bob Levey/Getty Images.

Former President George H.W. Bush sent a letter to Donald Trump expressing his regrets he could not attend Friday’s presidential inauguration, adding he and the former first lady “will be with you and the country in spirit.”

In his letter — penned Jan. 10, before he was hospitalized Saturday for breathing problems — the former president quipped, “My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under.”

“So I guess we’re stuck in Texas,” wrote the 92-year-old Bush, who is recovering Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Hospital after experiencing shortness of breath.

“I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country,” he wrote. “If I can ever be of help, please let me know.”

