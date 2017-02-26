Bush Daughter Set To Headline Planned Parenthood Fundraiser

Former President George W. Bush’s daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood fundraiser in Texas Wednesday.

Barbara Pierce Bush will give the keynote address for the abortion giant at an annual luncheon in Fort Worth. Proceeds will go to providing funds for abortions and other services provided by Planned Parenthood clinics in Texas.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas said the organization is “thrilled” to have Barbara speak in a statement announcing the address, and touted her accomplishments as the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps, where she has worked on projects with the Bill and Hillary Clinton Foundation in Africa. Her support for the organization stands out, given her father’s strong pro-life stance as president, although not a surprise given her past work and statements.

Barbara is cozy with Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards. At a previous lunch with Richards, reported by The New York Times, she referred to Planned Parenthood as an “exceptional organization.” Barbara also attended a fundraiser for then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Paris in October.

Tickets to the luncheon start at $150 a pop, and go as high as $20,000 for a group of 10.