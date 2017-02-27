Bush: I Support Immigration Policy 'that's welcoming and that upholds the law'

Former President George W. Bush said Monday he is in favor of an immigration policy that is “welcoming” and follows the law.

Bush made the remarks during an interview that aired Monday on NBC’s “Today” show.

The former president, who pressed Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform while he was in office, was asked about whether he was in support of or against President Trumps order barring refugees and people from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Bush didn’t give a direct answer, though his words suggested he is not entirely in line with the Trump policy.

“I am for an immigration policy that’s welcoming and that upholds the law,” Bush said.

