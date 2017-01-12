BuzzFeed Could Be In Legal Trouble For Publishing Trump Doc

While BuzzFeed weathers criticism for publishing a document cache containing unsubstantiated and scandalous allegations about President-elect Donald Trump and his confidantes, they also could face legal consequences.

The organization elected to publish a 35-page dossier claiming Russian operatives had compromising personal and financial information about the president-elect and others in his orbit. The documents were compiled by a former British intelligence officer working for a private intelligence firm in London at the behest of Trump’s political opponents. They were later shared with Democratic political operatives and members of Congress.

If the salacious allegations in the document cache prove false, an individual named in the documents may have cause to bring a libel lawsuit against BuzzFeed.

Though the prospect of a sitting president bringing a civil suit against a media organization seems far-fetched, Trump aides outside the administration who are implicated in the documents could move forward with their own actions. Michael Cohen, counsel for the Trump Organization and an individual named in the documents, is a likely candidate in this regard.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Anarchists Are Hoping To Turn Donald Trump’s Inauguration On January 20th Into One Of The Biggest Riots In U.S. History

Anarchists Are Hoping To Turn Donald Trump’s Inauguration On January 20th Into One Of The Biggest Riots In U.S. History

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Twitter Smackdown: Hillary "Guilty as Hell"; "Phony Allegations From Failed Spy"

Trump Twitter Smackdown: Hillary “Guilty as Hell”; “Phony Allegations From Failed Spy”

U.S. News
Comments

Rabid Left Calls for Mass Riots, Opposes Peaceful Trump Transition

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary’s Pardon – Will He or Won’t He? CNN Indicators Point to “YES”!…

U.S. News
Comments

It Turns Out Jeb Bush is the Guy Who Started All the ‘#GoldenShowers’ Nonsense

U.S. News
Comments

Comments